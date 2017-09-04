बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पैनासोनिक ने लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट फ्रीज, बुलाने पर चला आएगा आपके पास
Panasonic launched movable fridge, Thats comes when you call it
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:01 PM IST
जरा सोचिए कि आप कमरे में बैठे टीवी देख रहे हैं, तभी आपको प्यास लगी, आपने फ्रीज को बुलाया और फ्रीज खुद पानी लेकर आपके पास आ जाए और फिर आपके पानी पीने के बाद वह खुद ही किचन में जाकर अपनी जगह पर खड़ा हो जाए। जी, हां अगर आपकी ऐसी ख्वाहिश है तो वह जल्द ही पूरी होने वाली है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः एयरटेल ने लॉन्च किए 5 से 399 रु. तक के प्लान
