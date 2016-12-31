आज से इन मोबाइल्स पर बंद हो रहा Whatsapp, जानिए आप भी तो शामिल नहीं
बहुत जल्द नया साल शुरू हो जाएगा। इस साल व्हाट्सएप ने यूजर्स को काफी तोहफे दिए लेकिन इस साल के खत्म होने के साथ ही व्हाट्सएप अपने यूजर्स को एक झटका भी दे रहा है।दरअसल, नए साल पर करीब 10 लाख स्मार्टफोन में वॉट्सअप काम करना बंद कर देगा।
