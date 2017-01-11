बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रेलवे ने लॉन्च किया नया एप, जानिए पहले से कितना बेहतर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Mobile Apps
›
railways launch new irctc rail connect app
{"_id":"5875ec014f1c1b922bba81f7","slug":"railways-launch-new-irctc-rail-connect-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u090f\u092a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:09 PM IST
रेलमंत्रालय ने एक और नया एप लॉन्च किया है। इस एप की मदद से अब भुगतान करना और टिकट पाना और आसान हो जाएगा। रेलवे ने पहले भी एक ऐसा ही एप लॉन्च कर रखा है। जानिए उससे कितना अलग है ये एप।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586a29444f1c1b02521584c5","slug":"bhim-becomes-most-popular-android-app-in-india-10-developments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BHIM APP \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"586b4e314f1c1b1c7e158c0a","slug":"bhim-and-paytm-app-which-one-is-better","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u092e \u090f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"584532444f1c1be672447c2f","slug":"whatsapp-to-stop-working-on-millions-of-smartphones-by-end-of-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e Whatsapp","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top