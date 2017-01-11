आपका शहर Close

रेलवे ने लॉन्च किया नया एप, जानिए पहले से कितना बेहतर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:09 PM IST
railways launch new irctc rail connect app

रेलमंत्रालय ने एक और नया एप लॉन्च किया है। इस एप की मदद से अब भुगतान करना और टिकट पाना और आसान हो जाएगा। रेलवे ने पहले भी एक ऐसा ही एप लॉन्च कर रखा है। जानिए उससे कितना अलग है ये एप। 

