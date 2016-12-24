आपका शहर Close

गूगल का शानदार ऑफर, 20 रुपये में देखें पसंदीदा फिल्म

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 01:36 PM IST
google play movies offering films at rs 20 for the next month

क्रिसमस को देखते हुए गूगल ने भी एक तोहफा दिया है। अगर आपको फिल्म देखने का मन है तो गूगल बहुत सस्ते में आपको ये सुविधा देगा।

google play movies

{"_id":"585e2b504f1c1b1917e3a798","slug":"google-play-movies-offering-films-at-rs-20-for-the-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 20 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}

गूगल का शानदार ऑफर, 20 रुपये में देखें पसंदीदा फिल्म

google play movies offering films at rs 20 for the next month
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
