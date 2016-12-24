गूगल का शानदार ऑफर, 20 रुपये में देखें पसंदीदा फिल्म
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Mobile Apps
›
google play movies offering films at rs 20 for the next month{"_id":"585e2b504f1c1b1917e3a798","slug":"google-play-movies-offering-films-at-rs-20-for-the-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 20 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.