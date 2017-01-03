बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पेटीएम और भीम एप में अंतर, जानिए कौन है ज्यादा बेहतर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Mobile Apps
›
bhim-and-paytm-app which one is better
{"_id":"586b4e314f1c1b1c7e158c0a","slug":"bhim-and-paytm-app-which-one-is-better","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u092e \u090f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 12:48 PM IST
कैशलेस इकोनॉमी की दिशा में देश को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए केन्द्र सरकार ने डिजिटल पेमेंट के नए ऐप भीम (BHIM- भारत इंटरफेस फॉर मनी ) की शुरुआत की है। सरकार की तरफ से यह कदम नोटबंदी लागू होने के बाद पेटीएम कारोबार में हुए कई गुना इजाफे के बाद उठाया गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586b4e314f1c1b1c7e158c0a","slug":"bhim-and-paytm-app-which-one-is-better","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u092e \u090f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"586a29444f1c1b02521584c5","slug":"bhim-becomes-most-popular-android-app-in-india-10-developments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BHIM APP \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5867495d4f1c1b7675eee57d","slug":"how-to-use-bhim-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 BHIM App","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5867495d4f1c1b7675eee57d","slug":"how-to-use-bhim-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 BHIM App","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top