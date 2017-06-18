बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर मोबाइल पर देखना है लाइव क्रिकेट तो इंस्टॉल कीजिए ये पांच खास ऐप्स
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Mobile Apps
›
best five apps for live cricket score
{"_id":"59464a6c4f1c1bc9388b49d8","slug":"best-five-apps-for-live-cricket-score","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0910\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 03:14 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया और इंटरनेट के इस दौर में आप पूरा दिन एक जगह बैठ कर मैच नहीं देख सकते हैं। ऐसे में आप क्रिकेट का मजा कैसे ले, आपके इस सवाल का जवाब हमारे पास है। हम आज आपको को बताते हैं पांच ऐसे ऐप के बारे में जिन पर आप लाइव स्कोर से लाइव क्रिकेट मैच तक देख सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593506b44f1c1b34539c7732","slug":"whatsapp-5-latest-features-you-should-know-about","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WhatsApp \u0907\u0928 5 \u0928\u090f \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e ?","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5937c9f24f1c1ba3049c8b63","slug":"whatsapp-brings-update-albums-and-photo-filters-on-ios","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"iPhone \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u0910\u092a \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"591589b94f1c1bb737853f26","slug":"best-video-editing-android-mobile-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u090f\u0921\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0910\u092a","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594539a44f1c1bb03a8b4660","slug":"bikaner-police-will-be-hi-tech","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5944fea74f1c1ba4668b45f5","slug":"technology-news-this-week-from-11-jun-to-17-jun-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"5943db8a4f1c1b64518b45e5","slug":"nokia-3-goes-to-sale-in-india-via-offline-retail-store","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"5GB \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u094b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 3 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"591aafd64f1c1be764f22dec","slug":"htc-u11-launched-with-advance-touch-mode-feature","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u091a\u091f\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u0942 11 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top