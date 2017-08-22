आपका शहर Close

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 5A हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 16MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 10:38 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launched With 16 Megapixel Front Camera

शाओमी ने चीन में अपने एक और दमदार स्मार्टफोन रेडमी नोट 5ए को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया 16 मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी कैमरा है। रेडमी नोट 5ए को दो मॉडल (स्टैंडर्ड और हाई एडिशन) में पेश किया गया है। पहला वेरियंट 2GB रैम+16GB स्टोरेज वाला, 3GB रैम+32GB स्टोरेज और तीसरा वर्जन 4GB रैम+64GB स्टोरेज वाला है। इन तीनों वेरियंट की बिक्री Mi.com और JD.com से आज से शुरू हो गई है।

