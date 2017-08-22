बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाओमी रेडमी नोट 5A हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 16MP का सेल्फी कैमरा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Gadgets
›
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launched With 16 Megapixel Front Camera
{"_id":"599bb2714f1c1b60338b49f2","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-5a-launched-with-16-megapixel-front-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f 5A \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 16MP \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 10:38 AM IST
शाओमी ने चीन में अपने एक और दमदार स्मार्टफोन रेडमी नोट 5ए को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया 16 मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी कैमरा है। रेडमी नोट 5ए को दो मॉडल (स्टैंडर्ड और हाई एडिशन) में पेश किया गया है। पहला वेरियंट 2GB रैम+16GB स्टोरेज वाला, 3GB रैम+32GB स्टोरेज और तीसरा वर्जन 4GB रैम+64GB स्टोरेज वाला है। इन तीनों वेरियंट की बिक्री Mi.com और JD.com से आज से शुरू हो गई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599bb2714f1c1b60338b49f2","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-5a-launched-with-16-megapixel-front-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f 5A \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 16MP \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599a684e4f1c1b3b308b479d","slug":"coolpad-cool-play-6-launched-this-is-the-cheapest-6gb-ram-smartphone-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0942\u0932\u092a\u0948\u0921 \u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947 6 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e 6GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599574e64f1c1b98138b46e2","slug":"nokia-8-is-this-phone-beat-samsung-galaxy-s8-and-oneplus-5","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u094b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 8 ?","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599a933e4f1c1b204c8b45bd","slug":"10-4g-smartphones-under-rs-10-000","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10,000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 4G \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}
{"_id":"599ac1594f1c1bb9368b45b0","slug":"videocon-mobiles-launched-metal-pro-2-know-price-and-specifications","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Videocon \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e Metal Pro 2 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599ab7974f1c1bf1688b46cd","slug":"google-launched-video-preview-feature-for-android-mobile-search","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"599aac2b4f1c1b6b5c8b4702","slug":"how-to-increase-instagram-followers-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 1,000 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 5 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!