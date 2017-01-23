बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिनटों में बिक गया Xiaomi का नोट 4, जानिए कीमत और खासियत
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 06:09 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 की बिक्री के चंद मिनटों बाद आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हो गया। यह ई-कॉमर्स साइट फ्लिपकार्ट के अलावा कंपनी की साइट पर दोपहर 12 बजे से मिलना शुरू हुआ था। 12 बजकर 2 मिनट तक इसके सभी वेरियंट बिक चुके थे।
