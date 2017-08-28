Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

Xiaomi Mi 5X भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, iPhone 7 जैसा दिखता है फोन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 01:25 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 5X Expected to launch in India on 5 september

शाओमी का बजट और आईफोन 7 जैसा दिखने वाला एमआई 5एक्स 5 सितंबर को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है। शाओमी के ट्विटर से अकाउंट से इसकी जानकारी मिली है। ट्वीट में 5 सितंबर को डुअल कैमरे वाले एक फोन के ग्लोबली लॉन्चिंग की बात की गई है। ऐसे में हो सकता है कि 5 सितंबर को एमआई 5एक्स ही लॉन्च होगा। तो आइए जानते हैं इस फोन की खासियत।

ये भी पढ़ेंः जियो फोन कर चुके हैं बुक तो इस नंबर पर कॉल करके जानें स्टेटस

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

xiaomi mi 5x mi 5x

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

Xiaomi Mi 5X भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, iPhone 7 जैसा दिखता है फोन

Xiaomi Mi 5X Expected to launch in India on 5 september
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कैसे, कब और कितने बजे होगी जियो फोन की बुकिंग, जानें सबकुछ

Reliance Jio New Mobile phone pre booking will starts from 24 august
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ये हैं जियो फोन के सभी फीचर्स, इसमें है 2000mAh की बैटरी, नहीं चलेगा व्हाट्सऐप

Jio Mobile Phone full specifications released by Reliance
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

WhatsApp अकाउंट भी होंगे वेरिफाइड, बीटा वर्जन हुआ रिलीज

WhatsApp Verified Business Accounts Detailed released
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

iPhone पर मिल रही है 18,000 तक की छूट, ये ऑफर शायद ही मिलेगा दोबारा

Apple fest starts on Amazon, Buy iphone with upto Rs 18000 discount
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लाखों बुकिंग के बाद जियो फोन की प्री-बुकिंग बंद, रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

Jio phone booking stooped after millions per booked
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!