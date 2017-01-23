वीवो का V5 प्लस भारत में लॉन्च, फ्रंट में लगे हैं दो कैमरे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Gadgets
›
vivo launches v5 plus in india with dual front camera{"_id":"5885ed854f1c1bbc7ecf3e71","slug":"vivo-launches-v5-plus-in-india-with-dual-front-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e V5 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.