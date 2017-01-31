आपका शहर Close

स्वदेशी कंपनी का सस्ता 4G स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या है खास

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:45 PM IST
swipe launches 4G VoLTE smartphone elite power

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी स्वाइप ने बेहद सस्ता 4G स्मार्टफोन एलीट पावर लॉन्च कर दिया है। ऑनलाइन खरीदने की चाहत रखने वाले इसे Flipkart से खरीद सकते हैं। 

Browse By Tags

swipe smartphone swipe elite power

