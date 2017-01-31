बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्वदेशी कंपनी का सस्ता 4G स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या है खास
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 03:45 PM IST
भारतीय स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी स्वाइप ने बेहद सस्ता 4G स्मार्टफोन एलीट पावर लॉन्च कर दिया है। ऑनलाइन खरीदने की चाहत रखने वाले इसे Flipkart से खरीद सकते हैं।
