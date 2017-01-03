बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किए 16 MP कैमरे वाले तीन शानदार फोन
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 06:04 PM IST
नए साल पर सैमसंग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ने ए सीरीज के तहत तीन शानदार हैंडसेट्स लॉन्च किए हैं। सैमसंग ने गैलेक्सी ए3 , गैलेक्सी ए5 और गैलेक्सी ए7 फोन लॉन्च किए हैं।
