आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किए 16 MP कैमरे वाले तीन शानदार फोन

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 06:04 PM IST
sasamsung launched a series smartphones with 16 MP camera

नए साल पर सैमसंग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ने ए सीरीज के तहत तीन शानदार हैंडसेट्स लॉन्च किए हैं। सैमसंग ने गैलेक्सी ए3 , गैलेक्सी ए5 और गैलेक्सी ए7 फोन लॉन्च किए हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

a series 16 mp smartphones

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586365974f1c1b435ceeafce","slug":"lyf-launches-water-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LYF \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 4G \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u093f\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}

LYF का एक और शानदार 4G फोन लॉन्च, साथ में फ्री जियो सिम भी मिलेगा

lyf launches water 3
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5866303c4f1c1b445ceec84f","slug":"low-price-smartphones-of-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u093e\u0932 2016 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}

साल 2016 के सस्ते और शानदार स्मार्टफोन्स

low price smartphones of 2016
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585265624f1c1ba06f64bca5","slug":"lenovo-launches-k6-note-with-4000-mah-battery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0935\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e K6 Note, \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}

लेनोवो ने लॉन्च किया K6 Note, दमदार बैटरी, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

lenovo launches K6 Note with 4000 mAh battery
  • गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"584532444f1c1be672447c2f","slug":"whatsapp-to-stop-working-on-millions-of-smartphones-by-end-of-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e Whatsapp","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}

नए साल से इन मोबाइल्स पर बंद हो गया Whatsapp

whatsapp to stop working on millions of smartphones by end of 2016
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5866303c4f1c1b445ceec84f","slug":"low-price-smartphones-of-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u093e\u0932 2016 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

﻿