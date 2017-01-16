आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता और शानदार 4G स्मार्टफोन J2 Ace

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 02:20 PM IST
samsung galaxy j2 ace with ultra data saving feature

सैमसंग ने गैलेक्सी सीरीज में J2 का नया वर्जन 'J2 Ace' लॉन्च किया है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

samsung smartphones j2 ace

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Viewed

Nokia का पहला एंड्रॉयड फोन लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास

nokia's first android 6 launched
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दमदार बैटरी और ज्यादा रैम वाला Lenovo P2 लॉन्च

lenovo lanuches p2 in india with more ram and powerfull battery
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आसुस का धांसू फोन, 2 TB तक बढ़ाएं मेमोरी और 5000 mAh की बैटरी

asus launched pegasus 3S with 2 TB expandable storage
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

﻿

Live Score:

NZ217/3

NZ v BAN

Full Card