सैमसंग गैलेक्सी सी7 प्रो लॉन्च, 4GB रैम और 16MP का कैमरा
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 04:16 PM IST
सैमसंग ने गैलेक्सी सी7 फोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। हालांकि यह अभी भारत में उपलब्ध नहीं होगा। कंपनी ने इसे फिलहाल, चीन में लिस्ट किया है।
