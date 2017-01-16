आपका शहर Close

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी सी7 प्रो लॉन्च, 4GB रैम और 16MP का कैमरा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 04:16 PM IST
samsung galaxy c7 launches in china

सैमसंग ने गैलेक्सी सी7 फोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। हालांकि यह अभी भारत में उपलब्ध नहीं होगा। कंपनी ने इसे फिलहाल, चीन में लिस्ट किया है।

samsung galaxy

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता और शानदार 4G स्मार्टफोन J2 Ace

samsung galaxy j2 ace with ultra data saving feature
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
Nokia का पहला एंड्रॉयड फोन लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खास

nokia's first android 6 launched
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
दमदार बैटरी और ज्यादा रैम वाला Lenovo P2 लॉन्च

lenovo lanuches p2 in india with more ram and powerfull battery
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
