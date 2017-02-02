बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Oppo का ये फोन है सेल्फी के लिए परफेक्ट, भारत में हुआ लॉन्च
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 12:15 PM IST
चीन की स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी ओप्पो ने भारत में नया 4G फोन A57 लॉन्च कर दिया है। फोन की खासियत इसका धांसू सेल्फी कैमरा है।
