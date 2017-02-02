आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

Oppo का ये फोन है सेल्फी के लिए परफेक्ट, भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 12:15 PM IST
oppo a 57 launched in india

चीन की स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी ओप्पो ने भारत में नया 4G फोन A57 लॉन्च कर दिया है। फोन की खासियत इसका धांसू सेल्फी कैमरा है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

oppo a57 oppo a57 launched

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

Oppo का ये फोन है सेल्फी के लिए परफेक्ट, भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

oppo a 57 launched in india
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

स्वदेशी कंपनी का सस्ता 4G स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या है खास

swipe launches 4G VoLTE smartphone elite power
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

लावा ने लॉन्च किया एक्स41+, कम कीमत में बेहतरीन 4G फोन

lava launches x41 4G phone
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top