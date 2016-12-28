बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
LYF का एक और शानदार 4G फोन लॉन्च, साथ में फ्री जियो सिम भी मिलेगा
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:51 PM IST
रिलायंस ने अपने लाइफ ब्रांड के तहत एक और 4G स्मार्टफोन वाटर 3 लॉन्च कर दिया है और इसके साथ रिलायंस जियो का 'हैप्पी न्यू ईयर' ऑफर भी मिलेगा।
{"_id":"586365974f1c1b435ceeafce","slug":"lyf-launches-water-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LYF \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 4G \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u093f\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
