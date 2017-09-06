Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

Lenovo K8 Plus हुआ लॉन्च, यह है भारत का सबसे सस्ता डुअल कैमरा वाला फोन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:17 PM IST
Lenovo K8 Plus launched in India with dual rear camera

लेनोवो ने भारत में अपना नया डुअल कैमरा फोन लेनोवो के8 प्लस लॉन्च कर दिया है। Lenovo K8 Plus के खासियत की बात करें तो इसमें कम कीमत में आपको डुअल कैमरा सेटअप और 4000 एमएएच की दमदार बैटरी मिलती है। इसके अलावा कंपनी ने शाओमी एमआई ए1 की तरह इसमें स्टॉक एंड्रॉयड अनुभव दिया है। वहीं कंपनी के8 प्लस के साथ लेनोवो के8 भी लॉन्च किया। तो आइए जानते हैं इन दोनों फोन की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

lenovo k8 plus k8 plus

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

IFA 2017: सोनी ने लॉन्च किए Xperia XZ1,XZ1 Compact और XA1 Plus स्मार्टफोन

IFA 2017: Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XA1 Plus launched
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

IFA 2017 में मिलिट्री ग्रेड प्रोटेक्शन के साथ लॉन्च हुए Cat S41 और S31 स्मार्टफोन

IFA 2017: Cat S41, Cat S31 Smartphones and Cat T20 Tablet Launched with military grade protection
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

कैसे, कब और कितने बजे होगी जियो फोन की बुकिंग, जानें सबकुछ

Reliance Jio New Mobile phone pre booking will starts from 24 august
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

12 सितंबर को लॉन्च होगा iOS 11, ये 5 फीचर्स बदल देंगे iPhone इस्तेमाल का तरीका

iOS 11 set to launch on 12 september in apple event, here is the best 5 featurs
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Xiaomi MI A1 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, 15 हजार रुपये में देता है iPhone 7 प्लस को टक्कर

Xiaomi MI A1 Launched in India with 12MP dual rear camera setup
  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, भारत क्यों भेजना चाहता है उन्हें वापस

क्या है रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का विवाद, भारत क्यों भेजना चाहता है उन्हें वापस

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या, सिर में लगीं तीन गोलियां, CCTV फुटेज में दिखे संदिग्ध

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या, सिर में लगीं तीन गोलियां, CCTV फुटेज में दिखे संदिग्ध

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

Your Story has been saved!