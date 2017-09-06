बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Lenovo K8 Plus हुआ लॉन्च, यह है भारत का सबसे सस्ता डुअल कैमरा वाला फोन
{"_id":"59afa7fd4f1c1ba4078b4926","slug":"lenovo-k8-plus-launched-in-india-with-dual-rear-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lenovo K8 Plus \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0921\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:17 PM IST
लेनोवो ने भारत में अपना नया डुअल कैमरा फोन लेनोवो के8 प्लस लॉन्च कर दिया है। Lenovo K8 Plus के खासियत की बात करें तो इसमें कम कीमत में आपको डुअल कैमरा सेटअप और 4000 एमएएच की दमदार बैटरी मिलती है। इसके अलावा कंपनी ने शाओमी एमआई ए1 की तरह इसमें स्टॉक एंड्रॉयड अनुभव दिया है। वहीं कंपनी के8 प्लस के साथ लेनोवो के8 भी लॉन्च किया। तो आइए जानते हैं इन दोनों फोन की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत।
