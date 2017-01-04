बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लेईको ले2 का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च, इसमें है बड़ी स्टोरेज
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 04:28 PM IST
लेईको ने अपने ले 2 स्मार्टफोन का नया स्टोरेज वेरिएंट भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। नए वेरिएंट में 64 जीबी स्टोरेज है।
