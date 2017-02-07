बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लावा ने लॉन्च किया बेहद सस्ता और भारत का पहला 4G VoLTE फीचर फोन
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 11:23 AM IST
घरेलू स्मार्टफोन कंपनी लावा ने भारत में पहला 4G फीचर फोन लॉन्च किया है। लावा कनेक्ट एम1 बेहद सस्ता 4G फीचर फोन है जिसकी कीमत और फीचर्स जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे।
