kavya kavya

कैसे, कब और कितने बजे होगी जियो फोन की बुकिंग, जानें सबकुछ

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 05:22 PM IST
Reliance Jio New Mobile phone pre booking will starts from 24 august

जियो फोन एक बार फिर से जियो सिम की तरह मार्केट में तहलका मचाने को तैयार है। जियो फोन की 15 अगस्त से बीटा टेस्टिंग हो रही थी और अब कल यानी 24 अगस्त से फोन की प्री-बुकिंग आम लोगों के लिए शुरू होगी। रिलायंस का लक्ष्य एक सप्ताह में 40 से 50 लाख जियो फोन बेचने की है। तो आइए जानते हैं जियो फोन बुकिंग के बारे में विस्तार से।

ये भी पढ़ेंः गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर नहीं मिलेंगे ये 4 ऐप, हैं बहुत ही काम के

ये भी पढ़ेंः वोडाफोन अब सभी यूजर्स को दे रहा है 349 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड मजा

Your Story has been saved!