आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

iPhone 8 को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, फोन में हो सकते हैं ये फीचर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 03:13 PM IST
iPhone 8 may launch in next year

आईफोन 7 के बाद अब एप्पल आईफोन 8 भी लाने वाली है। माना जा रहा है कि आईफोन 8 2017 के मध्य में लॉन्च हो सकता है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

iphone 8 iphone specifications

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"585bb1f64f1c1b774fe3b355","slug":"acer-spin-7-worlds-thinnest-convertible-laptop-launched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Acer \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0928\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940\u092c\u0932 \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a ' ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}

Acer ने लॉन्च किया 'दुनिया का सबसे पतला और कन्वर्टीबल लैपटॉप '

acer spin 7 worlds thinnest convertible laptop-launched
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b9b494f1c1b2e4ee39e6d","slug":"iphone-8-may-launch-in-next-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"iPhone 8 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}

iPhone 8 को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, फोन में हो सकते हैं ये फीचर

iPhone 8 may launch in next year
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585783694f1c1b156ce390e7","slug":"swipe-elite-max-with-4gb-ram-launched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092a \u090f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}

4GB रैम के साथ स्वाइप एलीट मैक्स लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और खासियत

swipe elite max with 4gb ram launched
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"585a74d64f1c1b774fe3a930","slug":"apple-may-soon-launch-dual-sim-smartphone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0938\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0908\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932 : \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}

डुअल सिम आईफोन लॉन्च कर सकती है एप्पल : रिपोर्ट

apple may soon launch dual sim smartphone
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5841df4d4f1c1b2616de7001","slug":"indian-researcher-unlocks-i-phone-i-pad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0908\u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0948\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

﻿