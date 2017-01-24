बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंंटेक्स का 4G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, कीमत जान दिल हो जाएगा बाग-बाग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Gadgets
›
intex launched a budget 4G smartphone
{"_id":"5886e9414f1c1bbc7ecf4903","slug":"intex-launched-a-budget-4g-smartphone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e 4G \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0917-\u092c\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 11:37 AM IST
इंटेक्स ने एक बेहद सस्ता 4G फोन भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इंटेक्स क्लाउड स्टाइल 4G से पहले भी कई स्मार्टफोन इसी प्राइस रेंज में भारत में उपलब्ध हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588594b94f1c1bbc7ecf3aa1","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-4-sale-starts-today-on-flipkart-and-official-site","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e Xiaomi \u0915\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f 4, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5886e9414f1c1bbc7ecf4903","slug":"intex-launched-a-budget-4g-smartphone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e 4G \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0917-\u092c\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5885ed854f1c1bbc7ecf3e71","slug":"vivo-launches-v5-plus-in-india-with-dual-front-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e V5 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top