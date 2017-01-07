बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कूलपैड कॉन्जर लॉन्च, 3 जीबी रैम और 13 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:07 PM IST
चीन की स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी कूलपैड ने नया स्मार्टफोन कॉन्जर लॉन्च किया है। हालांकि यह अभी भारत में उपलब्ध नहीं होगा। कंपनी ने इसे फिलहाल अमेरिकी मार्केट में लॉन्च किया गया।
