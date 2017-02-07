बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
असूस आज लॉन्च करेगी ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, पावरफुल बैटरी, शानदार कैमरा
asus zenfone 3s max with powerfull battery and reverse charging feature
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:17 PM IST
असूस आज भारत में जेनफोन 3 सीरीज में एक और फोन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। 3एस मैक्स की खासियत इसकी दमदार बैटरी है।
