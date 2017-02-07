आपका शहर Close

असूस आज लॉन्च करेगी ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, पावरफुल बैटरी, शानदार कैमरा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:17 PM IST
asus zenfone 3s max with powerfull battery and reverse charging feature

असूस आज भारत में जेनफोन 3 सीरीज  में एक और फोन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। 3एस मैक्स की खासियत इसकी दमदार बैटरी है।

asus zenfone 3 asus zenfone smartphone

