Acer ने लॉन्च किया 'दुनिया का सबसे पतला और कन्वर्टीबल लैपटॉप '
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 05:25 PM IST
एसर ने भारत में अपना नया लैपटॉप स्पिन 7 लॉन्च किया है। कंपनी का दावा है कि यह दुनिया का का सबसे पतला कन्वर्टिबल लैपटॉप है। यह लैपटॉप देशभर के बड़े रिटेल स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध होगा।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
