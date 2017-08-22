बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Android का 8वां वर्जन Oreo हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं इसके 10 शानदार फीचर्स
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Android Oreo 8.0: Top 10 features you must know
{"_id":"599be1264f1c1b930a8b4a7a","slug":"android-oreo-8-0-top-10-features-you-must-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Android \u0915\u093e 8\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 Oreo \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 10 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 01:15 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599be1264f1c1b930a8b4a7a","slug":"android-oreo-8-0-top-10-features-you-must-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Android \u0915\u093e 8\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 Oreo \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 10 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"591d86104f1c1b8b51f2481a","slug":"google-i-o-2017-google-lens-can-connect-you-wifi-without-password","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0935\u093e\u0908-\u092b\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0938\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599bcd424f1c1b60338b4be5","slug":"airtel-planing-to-launch-4g-smartphone-at-rs-2500-to-counter-jio-phone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e Airtel, \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 2,500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 4G \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599bd38f4f1c1b675e8b4790","slug":"whatsapp-coloured-text-status-now-rolling-out-on-android-and-iphone","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"WhatsApp \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f\u0938","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"599bb2714f1c1b60338b49f2","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-5a-launched-with-16-megapixel-front-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f 5A \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 16MP \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599bbad74f1c1b946e8b47cf","slug":"android-oreo-launched-these-smartphones-soon-gets-software-update","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 Oreo \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!