सानिया मिर्जा को घुटने में लगी है चोट, अब आ गई है बड़ा फैसला लेने की घड़ी
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:58 PM IST
Photo Credit: indian express
भारत की टेनिस सनसनी
सानिया मिर्जा
ने कहा है कि वो घुटने की चोट से जूझ रही हैं और जल्द ही यह फैसला लेंगी कि सर्जरी कराना है या नहीं।
