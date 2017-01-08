Home
Sania lost her world no one crown to mattek sands
लगातार दूसरे साल का अंत विश्व की नंबर एक खिलाड़ी के रूप में करने वाली भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा के लिए अच्छी रही है। उन्होंने अपनी नई साथी अमेरिका की बेथानी माटेक सैंड्स के साथ ब्रिस्बेन ओपन में डबल्स का टाइटल जीत लिया लेकिन जीत के साथ ही सानिया अपनी ही साथी से हार गईं।
