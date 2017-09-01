Download App
kavya kavya

US Open: फेडरर ने लगातार दूसरा मुकाबला पांच सेटों के संघर्ष के बाद जीता

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 09:38 AM IST
roger federer beat youzhny after five sets in us open

स्विट्जरलैंड के टेनिस स्टार रॉजर फेडरर को यूएस ओपन 2017 में लगातार दूसरी बार संघर्ष करना पड़ा। उन्होंने रूस के मिखैल यूझनी को पांच सेट के कड़े संघर्ष के बाद 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 से हराने में सफलता पाई। इस जीत के साथ ही स्विस खिलाड़ी ने तीसरे राउंड में प्रवेश किया।

