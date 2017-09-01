बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
US Open: फेडरर ने लगातार दूसरा मुकाबला पांच सेटों के संघर्ष के बाद जीता
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 09:38 AM IST
Photo Credit: twitter/ us open
स्विट्जरलैंड के टेनिस स्टार रॉजर फेडरर को यूएस ओपन 2017 में लगातार दूसरी बार संघर्ष करना पड़ा। उन्होंने रूस के मिखैल यूझनी को पांच सेट के कड़े संघर्ष के बाद 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 से हराने में सफलता पाई। इस जीत के साथ ही स्विस खिलाड़ी ने तीसरे राउंड में प्रवेश किया।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
