भारत को मिला नया कप्तान, फरवरी से होगी नई पारी की शुरुआत
Mahesh Bhupati To Captain Indian Team In Davis Cup After Anand Amritraj
टीम इंडिया को नया कप्तान मिलने वाला है। आनंद अमृतराज के बाद महेश भूपति को भारत के अगले कप्तान होंगे। भूपति डेविस कप टूर्नामेंट में भारतीय टीम का नेतृत्व करेंगे। भूपति फरवरी 2017 से अपनी नई पारी की शुरुआत करने वाले हैं।
