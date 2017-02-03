आपका शहर Close

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ डेविस कप के दौरान पेस बना सकते हैं विश्व रिकॉर्ड

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:30 AM IST
leander paes can add another gems in his crown during davis cup against newzealand

भारत में जब पुरुष टेनिस की बात होती है तो लिएंडर पेस  पहला नाम है जो सबकी जुबां पर आता है। 43 साल के लिएंडर पेस टेनिस के सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं। पेस  अब तक करियर में 18  ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत चुके हैं। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पेस करियर में 55वीं बार डेविस कप में भाग लेंगे। लेकिन इस बार यह चैम्पियनशिप उनके लिए खास है। ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता पेस के नाम पहले से ही कई उपलब्धियां दर्ज हैं। लेकिन इस बार डेविस कप मुकाबलों के दौरान पेस के नाम एक और रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो सकता है। 

