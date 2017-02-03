न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ डेविस कप के दौरान पेस बना सकते हैं विश्व रिकॉर्ड
भारत में जब पुरुष टेनिस की बात होती है तो लिएंडर पेस पहला नाम है जो सबकी जुबां पर आता है। 43 साल के लिएंडर पेस टेनिस के सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं। पेस अब तक करियर में 18 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत चुके हैं। न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पेस करियर में 55वीं बार डेविस कप में भाग लेंगे। लेकिन इस बार यह चैम्पियनशिप उनके लिए खास है। ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता पेस के नाम पहले से ही कई उपलब्धियां दर्ज हैं। लेकिन इस बार डेविस कप मुकाबलों के दौरान पेस के नाम एक और रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो सकता है।
