WWE रिंग में जल्द ही नजर आएगी बेहद खूबसूरत फाइटर, देखिए तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 04:09 PM IST
पूर्व UFC चैंपियन रोंडा राउसी जल्द ही WWE की रिंग में नजर आ सकती हैं। वो WWE में कुछ खास करने वाली हैं। WWE ने पुष्टी की है कि राउसी जल्द ही कंपनी के इवेंट में नजर आएंगी। पता हो कि रोंडा राउसी पहली UFC बैंटमवेट चैंपियन थीं और उन्होंने अपने दम पर MMA में रहते हुए सभी टिकट बेची थी। साल 2008 में राउसी यूएस की ओलंपिक टीम का हिस्सा भी रही, जहां उन्होंने जूडो में ब्रॉन्ज मैडल भी जीता।
