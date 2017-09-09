Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

WWE रिंग में जल्द ही नजर आएगी बेहद खूबसूरत फाइटर, देखिए तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 04:09 PM IST
Ronda Rousey confirmed for WWE event

पूर्व UFC चैंपियन रोंडा राउसी जल्द ही WWE की रिंग में नजर आ सकती हैं। वो WWE में कुछ खास करने वाली हैं। WWE ने पुष्टी की है कि राउसी जल्द ही कंपनी के इवेंट में नजर आएंगी। पता हो कि रोंडा राउसी पहली UFC बैंटमवेट चैंपियन थीं और उन्होंने अपने दम पर MMA में रहते हुए सभी टिकट बेची थी। साल 2008 में राउसी यूएस की ओलंपिक टीम का हिस्सा भी रही, जहां उन्होंने जूडो में ब्रॉन्ज मैडल भी जीता।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ronda rousey breaking news

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Most Viewed

WWE में जिंदर महल ने हिंदी में स्पीच देकर जीता देशवासियों का दिल

jinder mahal delivers message in hindi to his fans
  • बुधवार, 16 अगस्त 2017
  • +

WWE समरस्लैम 2017: जिंदर महल ने भारत का सिर ऊंचा किया, बने चैंपियन

jinder mahal defends his title in summerslam 2017 against shinsuke nakamura
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

WWE की इस खूबसूरत रेसलर की फैंस ने एक नहीं सुनी, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा!

wwe edited boos from bayleys segment of raw
  • बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

WWE: जॉन सीना पर लगा गंभीर आरोप- बर्बाद कर चुके हैं कई रेसलर्स का करियर

john cena and roman reigns clash again in wwe raw
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मिलिए भारत की ‘लेडी खली’ से, WWE में एंट्री के लिए बहा रही हैं पसीना

MEET THE LADY KHALI KAVITA SINGH, ALL ABOUT KAVITA SINGH 03:06
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इस हसीना की ग्रैंड एंट्री की योजना बना रहा है WWE

wwe makes plan for ronda rousey entry
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!