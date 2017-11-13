Download App
प्रो कबड्डी खिताब की हैट्रिक लगाने वाली पटना पाइरेट्स टीम का राज्यपाल ने किया सम्मान

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:02 AM IST
पटना पाइरेट्स ने लगातार तीसरी बार प्रो कबड्डी लीग का खिताब जीतकर इतिहास रचा है। खिताबी हैट्रिक लगाने के उपलक्ष्य में बिहार के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने पटना पाइरेट्स के खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित किया। खिलाड़ियों ने पटना राजभवन में आयोजित समारोह में केक काटकर अपनी जीत का जश्न मनाया। इससे पहले टीम ने एक ओपन बस में शहर का चक्कर लगाया था, जिसे देखकर फैंस फूले नहीं समा रहे थे।

