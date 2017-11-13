बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रो कबड्डी खिताब की हैट्रिक लगाने वाली पटना पाइरेट्स टीम का राज्यपाल ने किया सम्मान
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:02 AM IST
Photo Credit: the telegraph
पटना पाइरेट्स ने लगातार तीसरी बार
प्रो कबड्डी लीग
का खिताब जीतकर इतिहास रचा है। खिताबी हैट्रिक लगाने के उपलक्ष्य में बिहार के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने
पटना पाइरेट्स
के खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित किया। खिलाड़ियों ने पटना राजभवन में आयोजित समारोह में केक काटकर अपनी जीत का जश्न मनाया। इससे पहले टीम ने एक ओपन बस में शहर का चक्कर लगाया था, जिसे देखकर फैंस फूले नहीं समा रहे थे।
