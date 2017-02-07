आपका शहर Close

अर्जुन अवॉर्ड न मिलने का था मलाल, अब सास की मदद से लिखी सफलता की कहानी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 02:02 PM IST
Madhurika Patkar Credits Her In Laws To Encourage her To Win National Championship

हमने अकसर सुना होता है कि एक सफल पुरुष के पीछे एक महिला का हाथ होता है। मगर, जिंदगी में ऐसा बहुत कम दफा देखने को मिलता है कि किसी महिला की सफलता की कहानी एक पुरुष लिखे। हमारे समाज की यह विडंबना रही है कि हुनर के बावजूद, महिलाओं को प्रत्साहित करने बजाय हतोत्साहित किया जाता है।

