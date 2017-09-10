बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड WWE में धमाल मचाने के बाद यहां दिखाएंगी जलवा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Sports
›
Other Sports
›
john cenas girlfriend Nikki Bella joins Dancing With the Stars
{"_id":"59b4aa6e4f1c1bee7f8b577b","slug":"john-cenas-girlfriend-nikki-bella-joins-dancing-with-the-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 WWE \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 08:28 AM IST
WWE के सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड निकी बेला अब नया काम करने जा रही हैं। WWE की रिंग में धमाल मचाने वाली बेला अब आधिकारिक रूप से डांसिंग विद द स्टार्स के सीजन 25 से जुड़ गई हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599401d64f1c1b79038b45c0","slug":"jinder-mahal-delivers-message-in-hindi-to-his-fans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"599a5b224f1c1b735b8b4882","slug":"jinder-mahal-defends-his-title-in-summerslam-2017-against-shinsuke-nakamura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0938\u092e\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e 2017: \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"598ac3804f1c1be10d8b46ef","slug":"wwe-edited-boos-from-bayleys-segment-of-raw","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e!","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b3c4e74f1c1bee7f8b548b","slug":"ronda-rousey-confirmed-for-wwe-event","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59b1194e4f1c1bb0488b48a4","slug":"john-cena-and-roman-reigns-clash-again-in-wwe-raw","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE: \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a- \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59aacab44f1c1be8278b4e5a","slug":"wwe-mae-young-match-kavita-devi-and-dakota-kai","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Sports","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0932 ","slug":"sports"}}
{"_id":"59a1aa724f1c1bce318b4575","slug":"birthday-special-the-great-khali-alias-dilip-singh-rana-wwe-wrestler","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: 56 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!