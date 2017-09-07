बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
WWE: जॉन सीना पर लगा गंभीर आरोप- बर्बाद कर चुके हैं कई रेसलर्स का करियर
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:36 PM IST
WWE के दो सुपरस्टार्स रोमन रेन्स और
जॉन सीना
के बीच एक बार फिर विवाद हो गया है। दरअसल, जॉन सीना ने जेसन जॉर्डन के खिलाफ अपनी फाइट जीती, वो उसका जश्न मना रहे थे कि तभी रोमन रेन्स रिंग में आकर उनके सामने खड़े हो गए। किसी को उम्मीद नहीं थी कि रोमन रेन्स द्वारा wwe के सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना को इतनी खरीखोटी सुनना पड़ेगी।
