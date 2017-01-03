आपका शहर Close

भाई और गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ न्यू ईयर मनाने गया WWE रेलसर, पहुंच गया हवालात

बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 04:57 PM IST
Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Arrested in Austria For Bar Brawl

पूर्व WWE चैंपियन एल्बर्टो डेल रियो ने कंपनी भले ही छोड़ दी, मगर विवादों के दामन ने उनका साथ नहीं छोड़ा है। कुछ दिन पहले खबर आई थी कि डेल रियो पर किसी ने जानलेवा हमला कर दिया है। इसके बाद डेल रियो एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं।

Write a Comment | View Comments

