फेडररvsनडाल: टेनिस इतिहास में पहली बार यूएस ओपन का सेमीफाइनल क्यों हो सकता है खास
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Sports
›
Other Sports
›
federar and nadal on the verge of semi final clash at us open {"_id":"59ae4bd64f1c1b7a078b45ea","slug":"federar-and-nadal-on-the-verge-of-semi-final-clash-at-us-open","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0930vs\u0928\u0921\u093e\u0932: \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938 \u0913\u092a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u092e\u0940\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u00a0\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
टेनिस जगत में रोजर फेडरर और रॉफेल नडाल की टक्कर सबसे चर्चित रही है। चैंपियन रोजर फेडरर को नडाल ने काफी बार ग्रैंड स्लैम के फाइनल में मात दी है। फ्रेंच ओपन में रोजर फेडरर पर रॉफेल नडाल हमेशा भारी पड़े हैं। नडाल ने फेडरर की राह में बाधा खड़ी की है। नडाल अगर ऐसा नहीं कर पाते तो फेडरर अब तक 25 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत चुके होते।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.