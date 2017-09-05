Download App
फेडररvsनडाल: टेनिस इतिहास में पहली बार यूएस ओपन का सेमीफाइनल क्यों हो सकता है खास   

शरद मिश्र

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:38 PM IST
federar and nadal on the verge of semi final clash at us open

टेनिस जगत में रोजर फेडरर और रॉफेल नडाल की टक्कर सबसे चर्चित रही है। चैंपियन रोजर फेडरर को नडाल ने काफी बार ग्रैंड स्लैम के फाइनल में मात दी है। फ्रेंच ओपन में रोजर फेडरर पर रॉफेल नडाल हमेशा भारी पड़े हैं। नडाल ने फेडरर की राह में बाधा खड़ी की है। नडाल अगर ऐसा नहीं कर पाते तो फेडरर अब तक 25 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत चुके होते।   

Your Story has been saved!