आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

दीपा करमाकर ने लौटाई BMW गाड़ी और खरीदी नई कार

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 04:24 PM IST
DiPa Karmakar Returns BMW Presented By Sachin Tendulkar, Buys New Car

रियो ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए नया इतिहास लिखने वाली दीपा करमाकर ने सचिन तेंदुलकर द्वारा गिफ्ट की गई BMW कार वापिस कर दी है। रियो में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने के लिए दीपा करमाकर, साक्षी मलिक और पीवी सिंधू को BMW कार गिफ्ट की गई थी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news gymanstics

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5866083d4f1c1bf471eeb2cb","slug":"dipa-karmakar-returns-bmw-presented-by-sachin-tendulkar-buys-new-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u0908 BMW \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}

दीपा करमाकर ने लौटाई BMW गाड़ी और खरीदी नई कार

DiPa Karmakar Returns BMW Presented By Sachin Tendulkar, Buys New Car
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5864e1b94f1c1b8840eedf69","slug":"sushil-kumar-may-debut-in-wwe-in-year-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 WWE \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}

2017 में रेसलर सुशील कुमार कर सकते हैं WWE में डेब्यू

Sushil Kumar May Debut In WWE in Year 2017
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"582c14bc4f1c1b58368ff577","slug":"girlfriend-of-john-cena-nikki-bella-lost-her-tooth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}

जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, मुंह दिखाने के लायक नहीं रहीं

Girlfriend of John Cena Nikki Bella Lost her Tooth
  • बुधवार, 14 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5865f6f04f1c1b445ceec6df","slug":"birthday-special-saurabhi-tiwary-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

धोनी जैसा लुक और बैटिंग ने बनाया रातोंरात स्टार, लेकिन जल्दी ही राह से भटका

Birthday Special Saurabhi Tiwary 2016
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5865f0304f1c1bf471eeb1ae","slug":"virat-kohli-denies-the-rumors-of-getting-engaged-to-his-girlfriend-anushka-sharma","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5864fbb34f1c1b724feeb50e","slug":"saqlain-mustaq-worried-with-virat-kohli-s-intention-to-play-for-next-15-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

विराट कोहली के इरादे जानकर पाकिस्तान में फैला खौफ

Saqlain Mustaq Worried With Virat Kohli's Intention to Play For Next 15 Years
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5864f0e44f1c1b8840eee00c","slug":"former-world-no-1-ana-ivanovic-announces-retirement-from-tennis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}

टेनिस की सबसे हॉट खिलाड़ी ने अचानक लिया खेल से संन्यास

Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic Announces Retirement From Tennis
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
जवानी बरकरार रखता है शकरकंद, रोज खाएं तो होगा जादू सा असर

जवानी बरकरार रखता है शकरकंद, रोज खाएं तो होगा जादू सा असर

केआरके ने इस हीरोइन से कहा 'लव यू' और पूछा, 'मैं तेरे काबिल हूं या नहीं'

केआरके ने इस हीरोइन से कहा 'लव यू' और पूछा, 'मैं तेरे काबिल हूं या नहीं'

नए साल पर टाटा देगी दमदार तोहफा, लॉन्च होगी Xenon Yodha

नए साल पर टाटा देगी दमदार तोहफा, लॉन्च होगी Xenon Yodha

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

﻿