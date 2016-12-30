बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दीपा करमाकर ने लौटाई BMW गाड़ी और खरीदी नई कार
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 04:24 PM IST
रियो ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए नया इतिहास लिखने वाली दीपा करमाकर ने सचिन तेंदुलकर द्वारा गिफ्ट की गई BMW कार वापिस कर दी है। रियो में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने के लिए दीपा करमाकर, साक्षी मलिक और पीवी सिंधू को BMW कार गिफ्ट की गई थी।
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
