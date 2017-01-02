बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दंगल देखकर जागी सरकार, अखाड़ों में पहुंचाए जाएंगे रेसलिंग मैट
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 04:00 PM IST
बॉलीवुड में कई फिल्में ऐसी हैं, जो असल जिंदगी से प्रेरित रही हैं। मगर बहुत कम बार ऐसा हुआ है कि फिल्मों से असली जिंदगी प्रेरित हुई हो। इसी बात का एक उदाहरण हरियाणा में देखने को मिला, जब फिल्मों का असर असल जिंदगी पर पड़ा।
