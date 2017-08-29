Download App
ध्यानचंद एक नजर में: हॉकी के जादूगर के बारे में जानें 5 मुख्य बातें 

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:09 AM IST
dhyanchand a great sports poerson recalled on their birth day across the country

हॉकी के जादूगर ध्यानचंद की आज पूरे देश में जयंती मनाई जा रही है। शहरों से लेकर कस्बों तक खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित कर ध्यानचंद को याद किया जा रहा है। राजधानी दिल्ली में 17 खिलाड़ियों को खेल पुरस्कारों से राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद सम्मानित करेंगे।
 

