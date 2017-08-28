बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोल्ड से चूंकी सिंधू बोली- मेरे पास कहने के लिए अब कोई शब्द नहीं!
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 01:23 PM IST
भारत की नंबर एक बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू का विश्वचैंपियनशिप बैडमिंटन में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने का सपना टूट गया। तीन गेम और 110 मिनट तक चले मैराथन मुकाबले में सिंधू को नोजोमी ओकुहारा ने 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 से शिकस्त झेलना पड़ी। दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने अंत तक हार नहीं मानी। दोनों के बीच एक-एक अंक के लिए आखिर तक लड़ाई चलती रही।
