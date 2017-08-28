Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

गोल्ड से चूंकी सिंधू बोली- मेरे पास कहने के लिए अब कोई शब्द नहीं!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 01:23 PM IST
i have no words but happy with the silver medal says sindhu

भारत की नंबर एक बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू का विश्वचैंपियनशिप बैडमिंटन में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने का सपना टूट गया।  तीन गेम और 110 मिनट तक चले मैराथन मुकाबले में सिंधू को नोजोमी ओकुहारा ने 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 से शिकस्त झेलना पड़ी। दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने अंत तक हार नहीं मानी। दोनों के बीच एक-एक अंक के लिए आखिर तक लड़ाई चलती रही।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

pv sindhu breaking news

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

सिंधू का फाइनल देखने के बाद सायना ने कोच से कहा- पेट्रोल खत्म हो गया देखते-देखते

saina said my fuel is getting empty after watching final of sindhu
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गोल्ड से चूंकी सिंधू बोली- मेरे पास कहने के लिए अब कोई शब्द नहीं!

i have no words but happy with the silver medal says sindhu
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सुद्रीमान कप: चीन ने बुरी तरह रौंद कर भारत को किया बाहर

Sudriman Cup 2017: China Crashed Out India After Defeating it By 3-0
  • शुक्रवार, 26 मई 2017
  • +

यह मुकाम हासिल करने वाली दूसरी भारतीय बनीं सिंधु

Sindhu reached in top five of BWF ranking become second indian After Saina nehwal 
  • रविवार, 19 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!