इन छोटे उपायों से शांत हो जाते हैं बड़े- बड़े नवग्रह, आजमाकर देखें

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:28 AM IST
try these tips for Peace of nine planets and navagraha according to lal kitab

माना जाता है ग्रह की कमजोर दशा किसी भी व्यक्ति की जिंदगी को बर्बाद कर देता है। लाल किताब के नव ग्रहों को शांत करने के लिए कुछ ऐसे उपाय बताए गए हैं, जिसे आप बेहद आसानी से कर सकते हैं। ये उपाय जितने कम खर्च में हो जाते हैं, उतने ही प्रभावी होते हैं।

