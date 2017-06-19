सुबह उठते ही करें ये छोटा सा काम, खुल जाएगी किस्मत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Wellness
›
write mantra on your hand at morning for good luck{"_id":"59437da84f1c1b961f8b4700","slug":"write-mantra-on-your-hand-at-morning-for-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
लोग अक्सर कहते है कि भाग्य उनका साथ नहीं दे रहा है। भाग्य को चमकाने के लिए कई उपाय भी किए, लेकिन फ्लॉप रहें। अगर आपको भी यहीं लग रहा है कि आपकी किस्मत आपके साथ नहीं है तो आपको रोज सुबह बस एक नाम अपने हाथ पर लिखना है, फिर देखिए उसके बाद का चमत्कार।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.