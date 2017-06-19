आपका शहर Close

सुबह उठते ही करें ये छोटा सा काम, खुल जाएगी किस्मत

किरण सिंह

Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:15 AM IST
write mantra on your hand at morning for good luck

लोग अक्सर कहते है कि भाग्य उनका साथ नहीं दे रहा है। भाग्य को चमकाने के लिए कई उपाय भी किए, लेकिन फ्लॉप रहें। अगर आपको भी यहीं लग रहा है कि आपकी किस्मत आपके साथ नहीं है तो आपको रोज सुबह बस एक नाम अपने हाथ पर लिखना है, फिर देखिए उसके बाद का चमत्कार।

