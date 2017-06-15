आपका शहर Close

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:14 PM IST
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

कई बार भाग्य में लंबी उम्र लिखे होने के बावजूद भी किसी व्यक्ति की कम उम्र में मृत्यु हो जाती है, जिसके पीछे का कारण लोग समझ नहीं पाते। विदुर नीति में इसके पीछे कारण बताया गया है। विदुर नीति  में पांच ऐसे कारण बताए गए हैं, जो आपकी उम्र को कम कर देता है। 

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

