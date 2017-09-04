बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Teachers Day: ये हैं 10 महान पौराणिक गुरु
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 02:30 PM IST
शिक्षक दिवस
डा. सर्वपल्ली राधा कृष्णन के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर 5 सितंबर को मनाया जाता है। पुरातन काल से ही भारत में गुरु और शिष्य की परंपरा चली आ रही है। प्राचीन काल से ही भारत में गुरुओं को सबसे ऊंचा स्थान मिला हुआ है यहां तक गुरु का दर्जा भगवान से ऊपर माना गया है। इस शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर आइए जानते हैं हमारे 10 पौराणिक गुरु और उनके शिष्यो के बारे में।
पढ़ें-
Teachers Day Spl: सर्वपल्ली राधा कृष्णन के जीवन की 10 खास बातें
