स्वामी विवेकानंद के जीवन में बनारस के बंदर और एक विदेशी महिला इसलिए थी खास
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:06 PM IST
स्वामी विवेकानंद ने अपने गुरु रामकृष्ण परमहंस से हिमालय के किसी एकांत स्थान में योग समाधि के लिए जाने की अनुमति मांगी। रामकृष्ण ने कहा, आसपास के लोग जब भूख से तड़प रहे हों और चारों तरफ अज्ञान का अंधेरा छाया हो, तो तुम्हारी आत्मा क्या स्वीकार करेगी कि एकांत समाधि में जाओ? स्वामी रामकृष्ण के निधन के बाद दक्षिणेश्वर मंदिर की व्यवस्था बदलने लगी थी। उनके तमाम शिष्य भी यहां-वहां बिखरने लगे। स्वामी विवेकानंद भी दीन-दुखियों की सेवा के लिए निकले। फिलहाल उन्होंने तीर्थाटन का मन बनाया। यात्रा के दौरान कुछ समय वह बनारस में भी रहे।
