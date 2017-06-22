बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यज्ञ करते समय इस शब्द का उच्चारण जरुर करें,मिलता है पुण्य लाभ
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 02:11 PM IST
हिंदू धर्म में
भगवान
को प्रसन्न करने के लिए
पूजा
,आराधना, और
विवाह
और यज्ञ आदि जैसे पवित्र कार्य किए जाते हैं। शुभ काम करने के बाद हमारे यहां यज्ञ जरुर किया जाता है,लेकिन अगर यज्ञ के दौरान स्वाहा का उच्चारण ना किया जाए तो यज्ञ को पूरा नही माना जाता। आइए जानतें है कि स्वाहा से जुडी हुई कुछ जरुरी बातें
