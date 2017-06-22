आपका शहर Close

यज्ञ करते समय इस शब्द का उच्चारण जरुर करें,मिलता है पुण्य लाभ

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by:विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 02:11 PM IST
pronounce swaha during havan according astrology

हिंदू धर्म में भगवान को प्रसन्न करने के लिए पूजा,आराधना, और विवाह और यज्ञ आदि जैसे पवित्र कार्य किए जाते हैं। शुभ काम करने के बाद हमारे यहां यज्ञ जरुर किया जाता है,लेकिन अगर यज्ञ के दौरान स्वाहा का उच्चारण ना किया जाए तो यज्ञ को पूरा नही माना जाता। आइए जानतें है कि स्वाहा से जुडी हुई कुछ जरुरी बातें 

