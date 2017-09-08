Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

4 दिन बाद बृहस्पति बदलेगा अपनी राशि, होगा ये शुभ-अशुभ असर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:41 AM IST
jupiter transit in libra sign from virgo

बृहस्पति ग्रह करीब 13 महीने के बाद अपनी राशि बदलते है। एक साल तक कन्या राशि में रहने के बाद 12 सितंबर को यह अपना घर बदलेंगे यानि कन्या से तुला राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। गुरु को शुभ फलदायी देने वाला ग्रह माना जाता है। इस राशि परिवर्तन से नौकरी,व्यापार,घर-परिवार,सुख-शान्ति,धन-सम्पदा,वैवाहिक जीवन और स्वास्थ्य पर गहरा असर पडेगा।

पढ़ें- 12 सितंबर को गुरु बदल रहे हैं घर, इन राशि वालों को 13 महीने तक होगा फायदा

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

jupiter jupiter transit in libra

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

एकादशी के दिन नहीं करना चाहिए ये काम, नहीं मिलता पुण्य

when ekadashi falls do not these 5 things
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

गणेश उत्सव में क्यों करते हैं गणपति विसर्जन? महर्षि वेदव्यास से जुड़ा है रहस्य

ganesh utsav 2017 why we do ganesh visarjan in water
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

12 सितंबर को गुरु बदल रहे हैं घर, इन राशि वालों को 13 महीने तक होगा फायदा

jupiter transit in libra sign from 12 september 2017 and what its effects
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

9 सितंबर की शाम राहु-केतु का होगा महापरिवर्तन, इन राशियों पर होगा असर

rahu and ketu change rashi and zodiac sign from leo or singh and capricorn or makar rashi
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

12 सितंबर को गुरु बदल रहे हैं घर, इन राशि वालों को 13 महीने तक होगा फायदा

jupiter transit in libra sign from 12 september 2017 and what its effects
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

Your Story has been saved!