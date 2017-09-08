बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
4 दिन बाद बृहस्पति बदलेगा अपनी राशि, होगा ये शुभ-अशुभ असर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Wellness
›
jupiter transit in libra sign from virgo
{"_id":"59b223154f1c1bf77f8b4ee8","slug":"jupiter-transit-in-libra-sign-from-virgo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0943\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u092d-\u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:41 AM IST
बृहस्पति ग्रह करीब 13 महीने के बाद अपनी राशि बदलते है। एक साल तक कन्या राशि में रहने के बाद 12 सितंबर को यह अपना घर बदलेंगे यानि कन्या से तुला राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। गुरु को शुभ फलदायी देने वाला ग्रह माना जाता है। इस राशि परिवर्तन से नौकरी,व्यापार,घर-परिवार,सुख-शान्ति,धन-सम्पदा,वैवाहिक जीवन और स्वास्थ्य पर गहरा असर पडेगा।
पढ़ें- 1
2 सितंबर को गुरु बदल रहे हैं घर, इन राशि वालों को 13 महीने तक होगा फायदा
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a93d724f1c1b12278b4c38","slug":"when-ekadashi-falls-do-not-these-5-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u093e\u0926\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0923\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59aa5c104f1c1b60738b4e0d","slug":"ganesh-utsav-2017-why-we-do-ganesh-visarjan-in-water","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928? \u092e\u0939\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093f \u0935\u0947\u0926\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"59abb8dd4f1c1b0d278b4fd4","slug":"jupiter-transit-in-libra-sign-from-12-september-2017-and-what-its-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b 13 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59afcc7d4f1c1ba5078b483e","slug":"rahu-and-ketu-change-rashi-and-zodiac-sign-from-leo-or-singh-and-capricorn-or-makar-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941-\u0915\u0947\u0924\u0941 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"59ae23ef4f1c1b77078b4588","slug":"panchak-start-4-september-at-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0905\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915, 9 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"59abb8dd4f1c1b0d278b4fd4","slug":"jupiter-transit-in-libra-sign-from-12-september-2017-and-what-its-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b 13 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!