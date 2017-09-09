Download App
शनिवार के दिन लौंग का करें ये उपाय, दूर हो जाता है शनिदोष

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 02:32 PM IST
आज श्राद्ध पक्ष का चतुर्थी तिथि है और साथ ही शनिवार है जो कि शनिदेव का दिन है इस कारण आज के दिन का महत्व काफी बढ़ जाता है। पितृपक्ष पितरों का आशीर्वाद पाने का समय होता है जिसमें देवलोक से पितर आते हैं और अपने लोगों पर कृपा करते हैं। शनिवार होने की वजह से इस पितर पक्ष का महत्व काफी बढ़ जाता है। इस दिन कुछ उपाय करने से शनिदेव प्रसन्न होते हैं।

Your Story has been saved!